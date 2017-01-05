Fire destroys two buildings in historic downtown Gladewater

GLADEWATER - A large fire destroyed two buildings overnight in downtown Gladewater.

The call came in just after 10 p.m. Wednesday night reporting a fire on North Main Street at Tony's Old South Cafe, formerly known as The Fork.

Four fire departments responded and it took over five hours to battle the blaze that destroyed the cafe and another building.

No injuries were reported.

The fire also burned powerlines, forcing SWEPCO officials to cut power between Quitman Street and Pacific Street, and Main Street and North Ferry Street. Officials said the Post Office on Dean street will remain without power Thursday morning.

The fire remains under investigation, and Gregg County Fire Marshal Mark Moore said it will be several days before a cause would be determined.

