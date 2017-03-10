Fire in Kilgore destroys home, several pets lost in the blaze

KILGORE - A woman was able to escape her burning home shortly before 10:00 a.m Friday.

Emma Hancock tells CBS 19 News she was asleep when the fire broke out. She ran across the street to her sisters house and used their hose to spray water on the house until the fire department arrived.

Multiple fire units battled the fire. Hancock has lived in the home for more than 30 years. She has two daughters: one was at a doctors appointment and the other is at school. Hancock was the only one home.

The home was located at 24611 CR.road 3113 near Kilgore. No injuries or deaths. 2 puppies died, chihuahua, and a boxer in the house.

