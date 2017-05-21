TYLER - Fire officials believe lightning caused a Sunday morning house fire in West Tyler.
Crews responded to a home in the 1800 block of North Forrest Ave as storms rolled through the area shortly after 7:30 a.m.
The fire was under control at about 8:10 a.m., according to Fire Marshal Paul Findley.
Tyler firefighters on scene say the home fire along 1800 N Forest was caused by a lightning strike. @kytxcbs19 pic.twitter.com/1n1bjoSlCx— Bret Vetter (@KYTXBretVetter) May 21, 2017
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
This is a developing story and this post will be updated with the latest information.
