TYLER - Fire officials believe lightning caused a Sunday morning house fire in West Tyler.

Crews responded to a home in the 1800 block of North Forrest Ave as storms rolled through the area shortly after 7:30 a.m.

The fire was under control at about 8:10 a.m., according to Fire Marshal Paul Findley.

Tyler firefighters on scene say the home fire along 1800 N Forest was caused by a lightning strike. @kytxcbs19 pic.twitter.com/1n1bjoSlCx — Bret Vetter (@KYTXBretVetter) May 21, 2017

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

This is a developing story and this post will be updated with the latest information.

