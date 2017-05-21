KYTX
TFD: Lightning strike sparks West Tyler house fire

Michael Aaron, KYTX 9:53 AM. CDT May 21, 2017

TYLER - Fire officials believe lightning caused a Sunday morning house fire in West Tyler.

Crews responded to a home in the 1800 block of North Forrest Ave as storms rolled through the area shortly after 7:30 a.m.

The fire was under control at about 8:10 a.m., according to Fire Marshal Paul Findley.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

This is a developing story and this post will be updated with the latest information.

