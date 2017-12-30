Fireworks safety tips for your New Years Eve

According to the National Fire Protection Association, fireworks start an average of 18,500 fires per year, and it is important to keep certain safety measures in mind when celebrating the new year.

Fires caused by fireworks led to an average of three deaths, 40 civilian injuries, and an average of $43 million in direct property damage.

People can safely enjoy fireworks if a few simple tips are followed.

If possible, avoid handling fireworks and go to a public show put on by experts

Do not use consumer fireworks (e.g. sparklers and firecrackers), even they can cause third-degree burns

Watch children closely at events where fireworks are used

