First Lady of Texas to visit Tyler

SMITH COUNTY - First Lady of Texas Cecilia Abbott will visit Tyler for the Women Steeping In Politics event on Thursday, March 15th 2018.

The event is hosted by the Smith County Republican News and will feature a Spring Tea for a chance to "bring your Mothers and Daughters to experience a night of encouragement."

The organization aims to support other women with their event, featuring additional guest speakers including Kathy Gohmert, the wife of U.S Congressman Louie Gohmert.

Everyone is welcomed to attend the event, with tickets available for purchase online, and gifts will be included with the first 100 tickets sold.

Tickets are $30 for General Admission and $50 for mother and daughter combo ticket. A table of 10 will cost $250.

For more information on the even, contact info@clvplanners.com.

