Five Longview industries open doors for public tours

LONGVIEW - Holt Caterpillar, Eastman, Neiman Marcus, Komatsu and AAON are part of Longview's first annual Big Tech event.

Each company hosted multiple tour of their facilities. I went to Holt Caterpillar and saw how much of an effect the company has on East Texas.

The company is an affiliate of Caterpillar Inc. They are responsible for rebuilding machines used for the oil and gas industry.

Service Manager Mark Mauritzen says they make between 250 and 500 million dollars for each machine. With an average of 200 built a year, Holt Caterpillar stays busy.

Several people on the tour tell me this event opened their eyes on Longview's different industries and job perspectives.

“I just think it’s great because a lot of times you see these buildings and you don’t know what they do,” Robert Maddox says. You get to go in and see them, and it shows what different jobs are available."

Mauritzen tells me they hire technicians from different local East Texas colleges. He says he hopes to share his passion for the industry will spread to people on the tour.

