Fixing the pothole problem

As temperatures warm up after last weekend’s freeze, East Texans could see more potholes develop on the roadway.

According to AAA.com, potholes increase in number when periods of wet cold weather are followed by a quick warm up.

One East Texas driver said the potholes around Tyler neighborhoods getting worse.

“They’re down here and all through up the street,” Mickey said.

Many East Texans are turning to websites like SeeClickFix.com which allow users to post locations and pictures of new trouble spots around the area.

Also, Jenny Wells with the city of Tyler is making it easier for residents to report potholes via the city’s smartphone app.

“A work order will be created automatically from the app and you can follow up with that issue you reported,” Wells said.

Just another way the web is helping East Texans spread the word quicker and help fellow drivers avoid a trip to the repair shop.

(© 2017 KYTX)