Flash flooding could mean a dangerous commute for drivers

EAST TEXAS - In East Texas many live in flood zones. For Wednesday commuters that could mean avoiding flooded roadways in the morning with flash flood warnings in effect.

Flooding isn't just a nuisance, it's dangerous. To put it into perspective; flooding causes more deaths than tornadoes.

Sergeant Adam Parker with the Tyler Police Department says to slow down, plan ahead, and leave early.

Several areas in Tyler have creeks and ditches near roadways. Those can quickly fill up during heavy rain and spill over across roadways.

Just 6 inches of water is enough to make you lose control of your car or for it to stall on the roadway.

Sergeant Jean Dark with the Department of Public Transportation says one way to avoid an accident if you slide or lose control of your vehicle is to keep your distance, especially breaking distance.

Keep an eye out for the drivers around you. Traffic accidents increase during times of severe weather.

