Flood insurance holders can prepare for hurricane by documenting valuables

TYLER - Hurricane Harvey is expected to bring rainfall to East Texas and that has some homeowners worried about isolated flooding. Unfortunately, insurance agents say it’s too late to buy flood insurance.

There is a 30-day waiting period between the day a homeowner purchases flood insurance and the day the homeowner can file a claim.

Alan Martin, a partner at Billy Martin Insurance in Tyler, said those who do have flood insurance should prepare by documenting their valuables.

“Either take some pictures or video and you can do your own home inventory,” said Martin. “Record basically what it is, when you bought it and about what you paid for it."

Martin says if you are afraid your home will flood, it's always a good idea to remove your valuables from your home and put them in a safe place. That includes vehicles on the property.

