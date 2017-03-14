Senate gives Texas 'bathroom bill' tentative approval

(Photo: Mandel Ngan/Getty Images)

AUSTIN - The Texas Senate is taking up Senate Bill 6, the so-called "bathroom bill," Tuesday.

The Senate tentatively passed the bill early Tuesday evening with a vote of 21-10. The bill will receive a final vote on Wednesday before it moves forward.

The controversial bill is meant to keep predators from abusing local laws that allow transgender people to use the restroom of the gender with which they identify. Many call the bill, which is expected to be voted on Tuesday, discriminatory.

Last week the Senate Committee on State Affairs had a hearing on SB 6 that lasted several hours. The bill advanced by an 8-1 vote.

Follow reporter Ashley Goudeau for updates from the Senate:

Tweets by AshleyG_KVUE

© 2017 KVUE-TV