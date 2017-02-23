Fomer Congresswoman Gabby Giffords calls on Rep. Louie Gohmert to hold town halls

Former Democratic Congresswoman Gabby Giffords of Arizona responded to U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert’s rejection of calls for town hall meetings. Giffords was shot at a town hall-type meeting in 2011.

Demonstrators gathered outside an event where Gohmert was speaking on Tuesday in downtown Tyler and demanded he hold town halls to hear their concerns about the Trump administration’s agenda.

Gohmert, a Tyler Republican, said in that event and in a written statement that with many such town halls being disrupted in recent days, doing so would pose a safety hazard.

“I’ll keep meeting with people in East Texas - I’ve put 80,000 miles on my car in two years,” he said at a luncheon with the Tyler Young Professionals Network. “But I’m not going to put East Texans at risk. I don’t want to get anybody hurt.”

At one point during the speech, he referenced, “what we saw happen with Gabby.”

Ms. Giffords, who now heads a gun control advocacy organization, responded by urging Gohmert to hold town halls.

“Town halls and countless constituent meetings were a hallmark of my tenure in Congress,” she said in a statement on the website of her group, Americans for Responsible Solutions. “It’s how I was able to serve the people of southern Arizona. I believed that listening to my constituents was the most basic and core tenet of the job I was hired to do. I was shot on a Saturday morning. By Monday morning my offices were open to the public. Ron Barber - at my side that Saturday, who was shot multiple times, then elected to Congress in my stead - held town halls. It’s what the people deserve in a representative.”

She also turned to the topic of gun control.

“Many of the members of Congress who are refusing to hold town halls and listen to their constituents' concerns are the very same politicians that have opposed commonsense gun violence prevention policies and have allowed the Washington gun lobby to threaten the safety of law enforcement and everyday citizens in our schools, businesses, places of worship, airports and movie theaters,” she said. “To the politicians who have abandoned their civic obligations, I say this: Have some courage. Face your constituents. Hold town halls.”

Yet town hall meetings throughout the country have turned raucous, with groups affiliated (to greater and lesser degrees) with a national organization called Indivisible shouting down members of Congress.

At some town halls, protesters are probing their lawmakers to see if they will veer from some of Trump’s more controversial stands and if they will promise coverage for those currently served by the Affordable Care Act.

Even the most powerful member of the U.S. Senate faced jeers from nearly 1,000 as he arrived Tuesday to address a group of local business leaders. In Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, they chanted as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell entered the American Legion Post 34 Fairgrounds in a black limousine.

For his part, Gohmert said in a statement on Tuesday that “groups from the more violent strains of the leftist ideology … who are preying on public town halls” would “wreak havoc and threaten public safety.”

Indivisible Smith County, which organized Tuesday’s protest, countered that its members are neither violent nor exclusively leftist.

Lee Hancock, one of the organizers, said “It’s disappointing that he’s trying to say we’re outside agitators and violent and divisive. We believe the entire community needs to be heard. We have every manner of people here, Republicans and Democrats and Libertarians, from all over his district. We deserve more than the response we’re getting.”

The Indivisible organization, formed in recent months by former congressional staffers, says on its website that it wants to “demystify the heck out of Congress and build a vibrant community of angelic troublemakers.”

The group has put out a “Missing Member Action Plan” to help local groups encourage members of Congress to hold town hall meetings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

