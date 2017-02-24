Former ETX school superintendent arrested in prostitution sting

GREGG CO. - A former Kilgore School superintendent was one of four men arrested during a prostitution sting conducted by the Longview Police Department.

Jerry Roberts, 64, who is currently a field service representative for the Texas Association of School Boards was superintendent for Kilgore ISD from 1993-2007.

He is currently out on bond.

During the operation undercover Longview Police officers posed as prostitutes in an effort to catch those individuals who might be engaging in this illegal activity.

During the 3 hour operation police arrested 4 men who solicited the undercover officers for sexual acts. Those arrested for the charge of prostitution include:

• 64 year-old Jerry B. Roberts, of Longview

• 72 year-old Nathaniel “Iceman” Kelly Wright, Jr., of Longview

• 35 year-old Armando Rodriguez Sanchez, of Gilmer

• 34 year-old Johnny James Ford, of Longview

The Longview Police Department is committed to combating prostitution, which can be directly correlated with human trafficking. We will continue to conduct these stings throughout the year as an effort to deter this type of illegal activity in our City.

