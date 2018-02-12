Former ETX teacher arrested for alleged improper relationships with students

Photo Courtesy Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY - A Former Woden ISD teacher was arrested Monday for four felony charges related to an improper relationship with students.

According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office, the Woden ISD superintendent contacted authorities in January regarding concerns he had about a teacher that was texting a student.

The district learned of the allegations that one of their teachers, 45-year-old Kelly Searles, was texting a student, violating Woden ISD Board policy, regardless of the nature of the conversations.

Authorities immediately began a full investigation, with the student's, parents' and educator's cooperation.

During the investigation, it was found that there was no sexual contact between the teacher and student, and the teacher resigned immediately because of the school district policy violation.

To make sure there was not any more to the matter than what the school found, the Woden ISD superintendent requested that investigation be done by the Sheriff's Office.

Investigators were able to get enough information to have probable cause to size Searles' phone.

Data from the phone was analyzed, and with the help of TxDOT, investigators gathered evidence from the phone that clearly showed Searles had previous relationships with two students.

Law enforcement officials identified the victims and conducted forensic interviews and hundreds of texts, pictures and other information were analyzed.

Searles has been charged with two counts of improper relationship between educator and student and two counts of indecency with a child, all second degree felonies.

