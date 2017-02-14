Fort Smith Trane plant to shut down, some production shifting to Tyler

System.Object

FORT SMITH, ARK. - A plant in Fort Smith that makes residential heating and cooling equipment is set to shut down this year, leaving 250 employees out of work.

Trane announced Monday that it is shifting production of its residential heating, ventilation and air conditioning manufacturing from Fort Smith to plants in Tyler, Lynn Haven, Florida; Columbia, South Carolina; and Vidalia, Georgia.

The company will still operate its plant in Fort Smith that makes HVAC equipment for commercial use.

Trane is owned by Ingersoll Rand. A company spokeswoman said the transfer of work from the residential plant will occur in phases and is expected to be complete by this summer.

