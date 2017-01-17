Foster Middle School cancels classes because of water line rupture

Foster Middle School

LONGVIEW - A Longview middle school gave students a surprise this morning.

Longview ISD says a water line rupture caused them to cancel classes. The district tells us parents were contacted and students were sent home either by bus or with their parents. More than 700 students were sent home.

Officials also tell us they are working on fixing the problem and have canceled Wednesday classes. The missed day will be added to the end of the school year.

