Foster Middle School parents want kids back in school

LONGVIEW - For the second day in a row, students at Foster Middle School in Longview had the day off. Tuesday morning, Longview ISD reported a water line rupture that forced them to cancel classes.



Shan Bauer, parent and school board member, has a daughter at Foster.



"As a parent I know my daughter is best in school, but as a realist I understand that they have to get the water leak fixed," Bauer says. “The best thing was for the children to not be in the school during repairs.”



As a school board member the district has updated her on the repairs. "As of 10:30 this morning, they are about two feet away from getting to where the rupture is,” Bauer says. “The only issue they are having right now is with the rain making it difficult to pump the water from the leak out of the school."



Bauer also tells us she is fortunate to have family watching her daughter while she and her husband are at work. However, she is keeping her daughter busy during the unexpected break.

“I have her working on her classwork, science project, and vocabulary,” Bauer says. “There is always time to learn.”





