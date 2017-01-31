Four Texas State fraternities suspended for policy violations

Texas State University sign. (Photo: KVUE)

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS - Four fraternities at Texas State University received multi-year suspensions for alcohol-related policy violations relating to an off-campus event on October 2016.

The university said the suspensions were handed down Jan. 6 following a review by a student justice panel in the Office of Student Involvement. The fraternities and suspensions are as follows:

Delta Tau Delta – 5 years

Kappa Alpha order – 4 years

Alpha Tau Omega – 3 years

Pi Kappa Alpha – 2 years

Pi Kappa Alpha voluntarily suspended all operations in November after a 20-year-old student died after an event for which they were registered. Jordin Taylor’s body was found under a shuttle bus the morning of Oct. 29, 2016 in Martindale.

Texas State spokesman Matt Flores told KVUE in November that Pi Kappa Alpha and Alpha Tau Omega were the two fraternities registered for the event.

