Freedom Defense Training: Active Shooter Simulation

TYLER -

Since the shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, school security has been a hot topic across the country.

With most of America asking what needs to be done, Freedom Defense Training in Tyler is doing something about it.

The organization trains people across the board, citizens, teachers and even law enforcement on how to protect themselves and to become more aware.

"We’re just trying to equip them and refresh skills they may already know to help them understand that if they have to go into a building with an active threat how to actually move and work together to keep each other safe," says Ray Barron, Freedom Defense Training lead instructor.

Law enforcement officers are constantly training, with the threat of active shooters becoming all too common, they have to.

That's where the organization comes in. Ray and his team train people on various tactics to keep themselves and others safe. From first aid to active shooter training even concealed carry classes.

"The most training that we can get, whether it’s law enforcement training, security training, citizen training, that’s what’s going to make the difference in these things things," says Barron, "There’s a lot of talk on how to control this and the one thing I can continue to say is we can’t stop active shooters, they’re always going to be around. Evil is here. What we do inside our schools and outside will mitigate that.”

MassShootingTracker.Org defines a mass shooting as an incident where four or more people are shot in a single shooting spree and has recorded a total of 47 in the United States since January 1st, 2018.

Barron says it's more than just arming yourself with a weapon, it's being trained on what to do if a situation you're not expecting happens.

"I think training is very important, for one it keeps your skills fresh, it keeps your muscle memory fresh it keep everything that you need to do in that moment, at an elevated stance. What makes a difference is a trained person reacting to an active threat, and how they handle it.”

