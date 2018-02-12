Frontier Boys and Girls host concert to benefit East Texas food pantry

BIG SANDY - The Frontier Boys and Girls hosted an American folk music concert Monday night.

The cost of admission: One non-perishable food item for Agape House Ministries in Big Sandy.

Sharon Hill with Agape said the kids were there volunteering and saw the empty food pantry shelves, and wanted to help.

"Our pantry is very low, and it goes low monthly, we move it out as fast as it comes," Hill said. "You need to come, there's somebody that needs you to come in this community."

If you didn't make it to the concert, the Agape House accepts donations every week at their food bank.

