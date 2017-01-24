Fugitive captured while heading to class on Tyler Junior College campus

A Fort Worth man facing a capital murder charge out of Fort Worth was arrested while on his way to class on the Tyler Junior College campus.

Keoddrick Polk, 19, of Fort Worth, remained in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a charge of capital murder for remuneration. His bond was set at $150,000.

Officials with the United States Marshal Service’s East Texas Fugitive Task Force said they learned that Polk was enrolled at TJC and then worked with campus police to obtain his schedule so they could arrest him while he was headed to class.

John Garrison, public affairs officer of the Eastern District of Texas Task Force, said that while Polk was walking to class Monday he asked a TJC police officer for directions. At that point, he was taken into custody without incident.



Polk is expected to be transferred back to Fort Worth, where the charge originated.

