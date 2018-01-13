Gallery Main Street celebrates opening of new exhibit

TYLER - Gallery Main Street's celebrated the opening of their first exhibit for 2018, "Origins" from 5:30-8 p.m. on Saturday.

The free event featured the opportunity to meet many of the artists and several locals were among the first to see and purchase pieces from the new exhibit.

According to the event's page on Facebook, the exhibit is described as “That in which something has its beginning; source; root cause. That which is around us; our ethnicity; environment; ecology; nature; mood; influences and driving force for accomplishments.”

'Origins' will remain open through March.

