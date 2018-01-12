Game wardens searching for missing boater at Lake O' the Pines

MARION COUNTY - According to Texas Game Warden, Quinton Balkcom, a search began Friday afternoon for a missing boater at Lake O' the Pines.

Balkcom said that wardens were notified of an overturned boat at around 3:45 p.m.

So far, wardens have been unsuccessful finding the occupant of that boat.

As of now, the search has stopped temporarily due to nightfall and an underwater search and rescue crew will resume the search Saturday morning.

© 2018 KYTX-TV