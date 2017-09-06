Gas leak causes evacuations from SFA

Courtesy SFA Facebook

NACOGDOCHES - Evacuations are underway at Stephen F. Austin University due to a gas leak that began earlier Wednesday afternoon out of the Raguet Street Construction Area.

So far, the Miller Science, McGee Business, McKibben Education, Dugas Liberal Arts North, Lehmann Chemistry, Ferguson and the Norton HPE Complex have been evacuated.

Police, Fire and Emergency crews were sent to the university and are still on the scene.

Faculty and staff members who work in the buildings that were evacuated were released for the day.

All remaining classes have been canceled in seven campus buildings.

Students and university employees who have left personal belongings in an evacuated building should report to the Spirit Lounge in the Baker Pattillo Student Center.

Information will be available in the Spirit Lounge first when it becomes safe to re-enter the building to retrieve belongings.

Centerpoint Energy is on the scene repairing a ruptured gas line caused by a construction crew working on the STEM Building.

