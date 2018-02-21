Gas main break causes road closures in Marshall

Photo Courtesy of City of Marshall

HARRISON COUNTY - Multiple roads in Marshall are blocked off due to a gas main that was damaged during a excavation by city crews repairing a water main Wednesday morning at the intersection of Rosborough Springs and West Meredith.

Currently, the intersection of Rosoborough Springs and West Meredith and Rosoborough Springs from Georgetown to West Emory are blocked while crews from Centerpoint Energy repair the gas line.

The city expects time of repairs to the gas main for late Wednesday evening.

Repairs will be made to the water main once repairs are made to the gas line. The city says that customers in the affected area may experience low to no water pressure.

