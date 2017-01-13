Girls, 12 and 14, jump to their deaths in Victoria

Dayton police are investigating after a baby died because he was left in a hot car all day. (Photo: KHOU)

VICTORIA, Texas -- Police say two southeast Texas girls have died after jumping from the top of a seven level hospital parking garage.

Victoria police spokeswoman Lt. Eline Moya says the girls - ages 12 and 14 - jumped from the garage Thursday afternoon.

The 14-year-old girl died at the scene. The other girl was taken to the nearby hospital, where she died Thursday evening.

Moya says witnesses told investigators they saw the girls jump and "it appears unfortunately that it was a suicide."

Police are investigating what prompted the girls - who aren't related - to jump.

Victoria is located about 120 miles southwest of Houston.

