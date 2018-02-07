GIVING BACK: TJC students receive $32k in faculty scholarships

(Photo: Treece, Hannah)

TYLER - Tyler Junior College gave out more than $32,000 in scholarships at their 8th annual Promise to Keep Scholarship Banquet Wednesday afternoon.

Thirty-two selected students each received $1,000...that's enough to cover a full semester of tuition.

For Madison Jantzen, the money was an answered prayer.

"I don't really have family that supports me, so when I do get blessings like this is means more than anything," Jantzen said.

She wasn't alone. Jazzimine Crist's family has two children in college right now, with more to come.

"In my house there's five of us and we're all a year apart," Crist said. "I have a little sister here at college with me, so this money definitely contributes to my education."

Shelby Gould is the Director of Advancement Services at the College. She said this is her favorite event of the year because it brings the entire school together.

"It's great because they're surprised. It's all done through nomination of our faculty and staff," Gould said. "As well as the money is raised through our faculty and staff."

These scholarships don't just stop at TJC, they will allow the students who received them to pursue their dreams.

"I'm transferring tno UT Tyler in the fall, and I want to get my bachelors in education," Jantzen said.

Crist said she wants to go to Berkley College of music, and one day return to East Texas to open a youth center for perform arts.

Since last fall, the faculty at TJC raised over $84,000. In addition to scholarships, that money went to helping the United Way of Smith County.

