Gladewater community helps little girl reunite with comfort dog

GLADEWATER - Aralyn Walden, 7, is a special little girl. She was born with Trisomy 8, a rare condition in which she has three 8 chromosomes, causing her to have epilepsy, scoliosis, and a long list of problems.

Aralyn's family is constantly working to help her through her disability. They didn't think fostering a dog would become one way to help her. A

"Since we started fostering Athena, from the first day we noticed she was really drawn to Aralyn,” Aralyn’s mother Whitney says.

They have built a close relationship, that almost ended yesterday, when Athena dug a hole under the fence. She ran away causing Aralyn to lose her new friend.

Her family asked the community for help. Walden tells me people from across East Texas went looking for Athena.

They ended up finding her on the other side of town and could reunite her with Aralyn. Even though Athena is not a certified therapy dog, the family says they consider her one for Aralyn.

Athena is up for adoption, if you would like to learn more about her and adopting other animals please call The Good Dog Academy- (903) 235-0383

