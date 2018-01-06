Go-Giver Gala recognizes leaders in the Longview community

LONGVIEW - Tonight, the City of Longview is spotlighting leaders who are helping to address important needs in the community.

The city hosted the first annual Go-Giver Gala at Maude Cobb Convention Center. Event proceeds go towards funding homeless projects in Longview.

Five "Go-Givers" including country music star, Neal McCoy, received awards for their contribution to the community.

“I think that we've been around a longtime,” McCoy says. “We have had our East Texas Angel Network going for 23 years and we've raised almost nine million dollars to help children and their families right here in Northeast Texas.”

Each ticket to the event was $75 and they sold out before Christmas.



© 2018 KYTX-TV