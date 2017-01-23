GoFundMe set up for family of Good Samaritan killed in mall shooting

(Photo: GoFundMe.com, KENS)

SAN ANTONIO – A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of the Good Samaritan who was shot and killed Sunday at Rolling Oaks Mall.

The GoFundMe page was set up in honor of 42-year-old Jonathan Murphy who police have called a Good Samaritan for attempting to stop jewelry thieves Sunday afternoon.

RELATED: One dead, five injured in shootout at Rolling Oaks Mall, police say

Murphy and another Good Samaritan attempted to intervene as the two robbers fled.

Murphy was shot and killed by one of the suspects. The second Good Samaritan had a concealed carry license and shot the suspect who shot Murphy.

The second suspect got away but was later arrested by police.

RELATED: Second suspect arrested, identified in Rolling Oaks Mall shooting

According to the GoFundMe page, Murphy was a “first rate protector” and he worked hard and selflessly for his family.

The page states that Murphy and his wife were at the mall in the jewelry store getting their wedding rings cleaned when tragedy struck.

“Jon loved Harleys, the Marine Corps, and being a good man, but over everything else, I believe he loved his wife and family,” stated the page.

As of Monday morning, the GoFundMe already raised over $3,600 in 12 hours. The goal is $25,000.

For more information, you can visit the GoFundMe at https://www.gofundme.com/support-victim-jon-murphys-family.

(© 2017 KENS)