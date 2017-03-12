TYLER - Tyler Police are investigating after two good Samaritans stopped an aggravated robbery in progress.

The incident happened around 2:10 p.m. in the parking lot of Cumberland Park Shopping Center near Bed, Bath and Beyond according to Officer Don Martin.

Police were told that a couple were in the parking lot smoking cigarettes when suspect Chad Boening, 35, approached them with a large knife. Boening reportedly brought the knife to the female's face and stated, "Do you want to see her die?"

A father and son observed the incident from their vehicle nearby and attempted to help the victims. Both witnesses displayed handguns to the suspect and ordered him to drop the knife and to get on the ground. The suspect complied with the order and remained on the ground until an off duty game warden in the area took him into custody until Tyler Police arrived.

Boening was transported to the Smith County Jail and charged with aggravated robbery.

The incident remains under investigation.

