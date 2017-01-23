Governor appoints Kevin Eltife to UT System Board of Regents

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the appointment of Kevin Eltife of Tyler as well as Janiece Longoria, Houston and Rad Weaver, San Antonio to The University of Texas System Board of Regents, effective February 1, 2017, for terms set to expire February 1, 2023.

Eltife is owner of Eltife Properties, Ltd. He formerly served as senator for Texas Senate District 1, as the Mayor of Tyler, and on the Tyler City Council. He is also a former gubernatorial appointee to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. During his career in the Texas Senate, he was elected President Pro Tempore and served as chairman of the Business and Commerce Committee and Administration Committee. He also served as a member of the Senate Committees on Finance, Natural Resources, International Relations, Open Government, Redistricting, and Facilities. He is a director at Citizens 1st Bank and board member of the Tyler Police Foundation. Eltife has received numerous recognitions, including the Texas Public Policy Foundation Champion of Limited Government Award and the Texas Press Association Friend of the 1st Amendment Award. Eltife received a Bachelor of Business Administration from The University of Texas at Austin.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick added his commitment of support to Governor Abbott’s nomination. "In the Senate Kevin built a reputation as someone who demanded accountability and transparency in Government. That philosophy will serve him well as a regent. I will be supportive of his nomination."

Senator Bryan Hughes also offered his endorsement

"I applaud the Governor's appointment of Kevin Eltife to the University of Texas Board of Regents. Kevin will bring his conservative, no-nonsense business approach to the UT System. And I thank Governor Abbott for giving North East Texas this strong representation on the UT System Board"Eltife responded to the announcement."I am honored, appreciative and humbled by Governor Abbott's appointment to the University of Texas Board of Regents.

I will work to earn the approval of the Texas Senate and, if confirmed, work hard for the citizens of this state to make sure tax dollars are spent wisely in a transparent manner and that we do everything we can to make higher education at the University of Texas System affordable for Texans. I am also honored to have the support of Lieutenant Governor Patrick and my State Senator Bryan Hughes.”

Appointments to the UT SystemBoard of regents are subject to Senate confirmation.

(© 2017 KYTX)