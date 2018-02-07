Grace Community Church to host special needs prom

TYLER - Grace Community Church will host a free prom for young adults in East Texas with special needs at 6 p.m. Friday Feb. 9, 2018 on 3215 Old Jacksonville Rd.

According to the church, over 200 special needs guests are expected to attend the "Night to Shine Prom", walk the red carpet, sing karaoke, dance and be crowned king or queen.

Guests will get the "royal treatment" with hair and makeup stations, shoe shining areas, limousine rides, corsages and boutonniers, a catered dinner prom favors, a respite room for parents and caretakers and a dance floor!

Over 300 community volunteers will collaborate to put together the event, nationally sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, and locally by Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health Systems and various other businesses in East Texas.

Night to Shine launched in 2015, helping thousands of their prom guests with special needs, and this year's event will take place in over 500 locations across the United States and six continents.

