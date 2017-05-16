Granbury ISD makes breathalyzers mandatory before prom

Breathalyzer (Getty)

This week school board officials in Granbury voted to require breathalyzers for all students attending prom next year. GISD is the most recent district to adopt the proactive approach aimed at cutting down on underage drinking at major school events.

Last month Prosper ISD announced it would breathalyze students heading to prom. In year's past Granbury has used breathalyzers but they've been optional.

According to the Hood County News, about 200 students were voluntarily breathalyzed last prom, and it doesn't seem the district has had too many problems with underage drinking before, citing a handful of intoxicated students in the last few years.

Still the district says it wants all students to be safe and alcohol-free on big nights. They will start the new protocol next year.

