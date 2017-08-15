Grandmothers CrossFit proves age is just a number

WHITEHOUSE - It's never too late to get active. One group of grandmothers in East Texas is taking that literally, and turning to CrossFit.

Gina Murray started picking up barbells four years ago. At 54, she said she's in the best shape of her life.

"I look better now than I ever have. I contribute that to CrossFit."

Murray walked into CrossFit Tyler after a fitness journey of trial and error. She tried step aerobics, kickboxing, running and boot camps, but it wasn't until she tried CrossFit she found her passion.

While she admitted, it was tough at first, she kept with it,

"When I first started, it was like, 'Oh my god, I thought I was in shape. I'm miserable,'" she said. "You love the adrenaline it gives you."

It does not matter how old or young you are to start - something Murray said she likes.

Lisa May is the grandmother of seven, and soon to be eight. She started CrossFit after her friend kept nagging her to try something different.

"I never looked back," she said.

Both ladies said people have been supportive, but there is one clarification they've made a few times.

"They always think women are going to get bulky if they use free weights. It's not true," Murray said.

Both Murray and May said they are in the best shape of their lives, losing both inches and weight, all from picking up more of it.

If CrossFit doesn't appeal to you, these ladies have some advice.

"Get up and move. Doesn't matter if you just walk down the block. You have to start somewhere," Murray said.

© 2017 KYTX-TV