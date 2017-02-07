CR 313 Grass Fire (KYTX)

SMITH CO. - High winds are fueling numerous grass fire in East Texas.

Smith County crews have contained a 35 acre fire at 11965 on CR. 313 just off FM 2015, and located northeast of Tyler.

The Texas Forest Service assisted with a plow line.

Earlier today firefighters battled a 30 acre grass fire on County Rd. 415 in the Dixie Lindale area.

The Texas Forest Service reports at least 22 acres have burned Tuesday in the Northeast Texas Area.

In Henderson County, crews had to temporarily close down a section of Highway 175 in the Eustace area after the fire jumped the road.

Tuesday the National Weather Service in Shreveport issued an enhanced fire danger until humidity values increase, and wind speeds decrease after 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.

(© 2017 KYTX)