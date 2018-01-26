Grass fire warning in Harrison County

MARSHALL - Harrison County Fire Marshall Thomas Mock says Winter and how people are burning is too blame.

"Life doesn't come back into our vegetation, so you got dead leaves and dead grass,” Mock says. “Until Spring time comes, we are facing higher fire danger."

Fire Marshall Mock says if you're going to burn you should do it with a steel barrel and away from anything that could catch on fire.

The entire time your burning, you need to be paying close attention and have something to put out the fire. If your fire gets out of control you could end up facing charges.

"If you set a fire that burns beyond your property lines, you can face reckless endangerment which is a class C misdemeanor," Mock says.

Instead of burning Mock recommends using a county dumpster. For a small fee, the county will properly dispose of your trash.

To learn more about Harrison County dumpsters please click here.

