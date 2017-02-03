Grass fires in Smith Co. more than doubled due to high winds

SMITH COUNTY - The number of grass fires in Smith Co. has more than doubled, looking at January of this year compared to last year. Smith Co. Fire Marshal Connie Wasson said there has been less rain this year and higher wind speeds.

There were 84 grass fires in the county in January compared to 39 in the same month last year.

"We probably had a pretty wet January,” Wasson said. “To where now, we've had a lot of high winds this January, and it seems to be carrying these grass fires pretty quickly."

A one-acre grass fire off FM 1105 and Big Eddy Road ignited on Friday due to wind speeds.

"The gentleman had been trying to burn wet hay yesterday and couldn't get it to burn. Today, it just happened to take off because of the wind,” Wasson said.

Flint-Gresham and Noonday assisted in extinguishing the fire. The fire was put out before any structures were damaged.

Wasson said to be cautious when starting a burn pile, and never leave a fire unattended.

"I don't care if it's a small pile of leaves or a burn barrel,” she said.

Double check the weather, and look for any high winds in the forecast. Finally, make sure to have a water source nearby.

(© 2017 KYTX)