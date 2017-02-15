Grease fire destroys Smith Co. mobile home

SMITH COUNTY - A family has lost everything in a morning grease fire that destroyed their mobile home.

Robin Preston woke up to sounds of popping and found that a pan of grease had caught fire in her home in the 6000 block of County Road 376, also known as Morningside Drive.

Preston got her mom and both got out of the home without injury. Two children who also live there were already at school.

The house is a total loss, and the family has no insurance.

Crews from Chapel Hill, Jackson Heights, Winona and Whitehouse departments responded to the fire.

