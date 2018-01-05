Gregg Co. Crimestoppers release new app to help solve cold cases

LONGVIEW - It's a big reason why Gregg County Crime Stoppers is adding a new tool, to solve crimes.

In Longview alone, there have been many homicides, with big spikes in 2015 and 2016.

While things were much quieter last year, many homicides of years past remain unsolved.

The sheriff's office launched a new app, P-3 Tips. It allows people to anonymously leave information.

Each week there will also be a special video on the county's Crime Stoppers page to highlight an unsolved crime.

"To get these crimes solved we need the public’s help,” Gregg County Deputy Joshua Tubbs says.

All things the county is doing now, to help bring closure to families later.

The app is available for download free in both the Apple and Android app stores. Remember you can also contact Crime Stoppers at 236-8400.

