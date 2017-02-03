Gregg County deputies are investigating a possible shooting after receiving a 911 call Friday afternoon.
Deputies responded to the Green Top #1 Convenience Store located in the 4900 block of Highway 259, north of Longview.
Gregg County spokesperson Josh Tubbs says deputies secured the scene, after an unconfirmed report of a possible injury.
Investigators are piecing together exactly what happened after receiving a 911 call.
If you have information call the Gregg County criminal investigation department 903-236-8400.
(© 2017 KYTX)
