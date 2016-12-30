(Photo: Goldman, David)

GREGG COUNTY - A Gregg County woman is jailed on an aggravated kidnapping charge after allegedly entering a home, and kidnapping a woman at gunpoint.



Officers were dispatched to a robbery in progress December 29, 2016 at around 6:12p.m. in the 2100 block of Airline Road.

When officers arrived they were told that the suspect,, 57-year-old Nancy Alice Motes entered the victim's home, and kidnapped 19-year-old Alexa Evonne Blair at gunpoint.

Approximately an hour later the victim was able to escape, contact police and give them her location.

Police responded to the location and found the victim, unharmed. A short time later police located the suspect and placed her under arrest.



Motes is currently out on a $500,000 bond.

It is very early in the investigation and information is still being sought from witnesses who may have witnessed this crime occurring and not realized it at that time. As more information becomes available it will be released. Anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to contact Detective James Reeves at 903-237-1199 or Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903-236-7867.

