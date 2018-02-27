Gregg County Commissioner wants to change misdemeanor penalties

GREGG COUNTY - Gregg County Precinct 2 Commissioner Darryl Primo is pushing to stop arrests for any misdemeanor crimes and providing a program to help people learn from their mistakes.

"Everybody doesn't get the free pass, only those people who are otherwise productive tax paying citizens,” Commissioner Primo says.

Commissioner Primo tells me the idea came after reading of its success in other Texas counties.

Dallas, Harris and Travis counties are currently participating in the program.

"It saves tax payers money, frees up officers to fight crimes against people and property and keeps people out of jail who really don't have any business in jail.” Commissioner Primo says.

Some people in Gregg County gave their opinion on the program.

"it's good because they don't have to go to jail," Clarence Lewis says.

"I think it's a good idea, our jail system seems to be a lot of people in it,” Felisha Simmering says.

Commissioner Primo says he is concerned about people being against the program because marijuana possession will be included in the list of misdemeanors.

He welcomes people to contact them with any concerns they have on the plan.

