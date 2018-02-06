Gregg County Historical Museum opens new Black History Month exhibit

LONGVIEW - The Gregg County Historical Museum is featuring a new Black History Month exhibit.

It's called Road to the Promise Land, featuring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Photographs and illustrations help to illustrate Dr. King’s impact during the Civil Rights Movement.

Other civil right leaders are recognized, such as Congressman John Lewis, Rosa Parks and Reverend Jessie Jackson.

The exhibit is on display until early March. There is a small fee for admission and the museum is open Tuesday through Saturday.

To learn more about the exhibit or the Gregg County Historical Museum please click here.

© 2018 KYTX-TV