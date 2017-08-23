Gregg County man heads to federal prison, drug trafficking

Prison Cell Bars (Photo: DanHenson1, Custom)

TYLER - Andrew Jonathan Hearnsberger, a 29-year-old Kilgore native, is facing federal prison time after being sentenced for drug trafficking violations in East Texas Wednesday afternoon.

Hearnsberger pleaded guilty in May of this year to conspiracy to distribute as well as possession with the intent to distribute heroin.

Court proceedings revealed that in January 2017, officers executed a federal arrest warrant for Hearnsberger in Kilgore after an investigation regarding illegal drug trafficking in the area.

When Hearnsberger was arrested, police seized over $14,000 in cash, heroin, marijuana and multiple firearms.

He was indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2016 and charged with federal drug trafficking violations.

Hearnsberger will serve 60 months in prison.

