Prison Cell Bars (Photo: DanHenson1, Custom)

TYLER - Longview residents, Quintus Dewayne Shaw, 30, and Jonathan Lavel Wilson, 35 are facing up to 20 years in prison after deciding to plead guilty to federal drug trafficking violations in East Texas.

According to information revealed in court proceedings held in March, Shaw and Wilson took part in the distribution of crack cocaine within 1,000 of a Longview playground.

Back in January, police executed a search warrant and discovered Shaw possessed a firearm.

After investigations by the FBI, the Texas DPS and the Gregg County C.O.D.E. Unit, a federal grand jury indicted both Shaw and Wilson in February and charged them with drug trafficking violations.

A date for the official sentencing hearing for both defendants will be scheduled after the U.S. Probation Office completes a presentence investigation.

