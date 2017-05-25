Ground Blessing for T.K. Gorman Brodnax Center

More than 200 T.K. Gorman supporters showed up for the goodbye blessing of the Cumby Fieldhouse, making way for the school to break ground on a 4.9 million dollar multi-purpose project.

The first phase of a ten-year master plan. The Brodnax family crusader center will include a central lobby, a room to accommodate drill and dance teams as well as an alumni room overlooking the football field.

Organizers blessed the future site Thursday where the new building will stand.

