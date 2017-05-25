KYTX
Ground Blessing for T.K. Gorman Brodnax Center

A local Catholic school decided to end the school year with a farewell. It's a building that's sheltered their sports teams for decades.

Alan Kasper , KYTX 6:53 PM. CDT May 25, 2017

More than 200 T.K. Gorman supporters showed up for the goodbye blessing of the Cumby Fieldhouse, making way for the school to break ground on a 4.9 million dollar multi-purpose project.
 
The first phase of a ten-year master plan. The Brodnax family crusader center will include a central lobby, a room to accommodate drill and dance teams as well as an alumni room overlooking the football field.
 
Organizers blessed the future site Thursday where the new building will stand.
 

