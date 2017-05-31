Group holds prom for East Texans with special needs

TYLER - Wednesday marked a special occasion for a group of East Texans. Dozens of people with special needs attended the Tyler-Area Special Needs Prom.
The free event at the Tyler Rose Garden Center included a live DJ, prizes and a meal.
A prom king and queen also walked away with a crown.
Texas Special Children's Projects hosted the event for people with special needs along with their caregivers.
