Group holds prom for East Texans with special needs

Texas Special Children's Projects hosted its 2017 Tyler-Area Special Needs Prom on May 31

TYLER - Wednesday marked a special occasion for a group of East Texans. Dozens of people with special needs attended the Tyler-Area Special Needs Prom.

The free event at the Tyler Rose Garden Center included a live DJ, prizes and a meal.

A prom king and queen also walked away with a crown.

Texas Special Children's Projects hosted the event for people with special needs along with their caregivers.

© 2017 KYTX-TV