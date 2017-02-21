Habitat for Humanity responds to incomplete home renovations

LONGVIEW - Parts of Robert Marshall's home for more than 20 years haven't been the same since it was on the verge of renovations.

"We're living out of boxes," Marshall said. "We slept on the floor for 15 nights."

Marshall's home was going to be upgraded. He was going to have new carpet in rooms, damages fixed and appliances replaced. However, the Habitat for Humanity said something happened during renovations that forced them to stop.

LaJuan Hollis the executive director of Habitat for Humanity said an incident occurred between one of Marshall's family members and one of the contractors. The organization wouldn't say what happened, but Marshall said they claim his daughter was being inappropriate with a contractor.

"If she made physical contact, why did y'all keep coming to work?" Marshall said.

Habitat for Humanity said they tried to make negotiations, under one condition. Marshall said they didn't want her daughter around while they were working. He said her daughter is his caretaker and she had to stay.

"Since we could not come to an agreement, we had to make a tough decision and terminate the project," LaJuan Hollis said.

When asked about the sewage and electricity problems Marshall said he's had since mid-renovations. Habitat for Humanity said they weren't contracted to work on that. Marshall said he's still willing to renegotiate. When CBS 19 asked if the volunteer organization wanted to do the same, they said they terminated Marshall's contract and returned all of his payments.

(© 2017 KYTX)