Hackers gain access to millions of Equifax customer accounts

A massive data hack at Equifax credit reporting compromised the personal information of over 140 million customers.

In a statement released Thursday, Equifax said that the types of information stolen ranged from social security numbers to driver’s license numbers.

Tamra Jinks with the Better Business Bureau in Tyler said that customers who find out their information has been compromised should immediately act.

"If your information has been hacked, you'll want to consider putting a credit freeze on your account,” Jinks said..

Equifax set up this website so customers can check and see if their information was leaked.

