Hail pelts East Texas

Numerous reports of hail were reported in Van Zandt, Rains, and Wood Counites Monday.

A line of storms passed northwest of Tyler Monday afternoon, the bulk in Van Zandt County.



Two separate storms passed through within moments of each other each bringing heavy rain and pea-size hail.

Earlier in the day, along Highway 80, people in Grand Saline saw even larger hailstones.

A portion of East Texas remains under a marginal risk for severe weather on Tuesday.

